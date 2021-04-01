MHD: Added COVID-19 restrictions 'under consideration'

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Thursday, April 1 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria on a color-coded scale: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department reported negative trends in both the seven-day rate and the percentage of positive tests.

The health department reported a "substantial transmission" rate of cases per 100,000 -- now 97.9 up from 68.3 -- the criterion remaining in ORANGE designation.

MHD also reported a rise in positivity from 3.8% to 4.9% over the past week; both numbers are considered low transmission. The criterion remained in the BLUE.

"Changes in the public health order, including additional restrictions, are under consideration," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. "We need to take appropriate steps to prevent additional illness, hospitalizations, and deaths."

Johnson reiterated the importance of wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Adult vaccinations increased roughly 3% -- now 13.1% compared to 10.4% the previous week.

The city's mask ordinance remains in place; the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruling regarding the statewide mask mandate has no bearing on Milwaukee's rules.

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

