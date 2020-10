The Milwaukee Fire Department plans to close Station 17 on S. 13th Street near Layton Avenue in 2021.

MFD's Station 17

This news was announced on Thursday evening, Oct. 15 during the fire department's budget hearing.

In closing Station 17, it will bring the city down to 29 stations, eliminate 15 positions, and save the City of Milwaukee nearly $2 million.