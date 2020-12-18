MFD: Multiple people sickened at building near 68th and Capitol

article

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a professional building near 68th and Capitol Drive on Friday morning, Dec. 18 after multiple people at the site felt ill.

Officials say four to five people who were inside the Courtland Medical Center were taken to the hospital -- a couple more were treated on the scene.

Multiple people sickened at building near 68th and Capitol

The city's Hazardous Materials Team was on the scene. Officials indicated they pinpointed the problem, but would not say specifically what it was.

Firefighters ventilated the building to restore fresh air in the structure.