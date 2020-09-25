MFD: Fire near 33rd and Vliet damages 3 homes, displaces 16

Sixteen people have been displaced after a fire near 33rd and Vliet in Milwaukee damaged three homes on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the three-alarm blaze began at and engulfed one home. The fire extended east to two others.

Six firefighters sustained minor injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News that the fire started in a garage. However, the fire department is still investigating where the fire started and what caused it.

According to the American Red Cross, four of the 16 people displaced are children. Volunteers are providing the families involved with temporary lodging and immediate needs.