MFD celebrates first African American female deputy chief

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Fire Department
Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department announced they have appointed its first African American female as Deputy Chief. 

Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy will lead the department’s Emergency Medical Services Division. She has been with the department for 17 years and has been a registered paramedic since 2012. 

The department wrote: 

Deputy Chief Purifoy has served in the roles of fire cadet instructor,
director of the Survive Alive House, and director of recruitment. She has also demonstrated her commitment to the department through her active participation in the MFD’s Strategic Planning Committee, a release said.

