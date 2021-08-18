Metcalfe's updates shopper mask policy

article

Metcalfe's Market will require all shoppers at all locations to wear a face-covering that covers their mouth and nose while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This is effective as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

A news release says the following exceptions apply:

Children under the age of 2

Individuals with a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Individuals who are hearing impaired or communicating with a person who is, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Metcalfe's employees and vendors continue to be required to wear a face-covering while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Metcalfe’s will continue to follow and evaluate guidance provided by the CDC and local public health departments and will make policy updates as needed.

Free face coverings will continue to be available at customer service desks, and additional safety measures will remain in place at all Metcalfe's locations, including plexiglass and plastic partitions, enhanced and more frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, overnight electrostatic cleaning, hand sanitizer available throughout stores and disposable glove stations in all self-service areas.

