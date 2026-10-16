Milwaukee school battery; teen arrested, accused of beating 8-year-old

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred at Ralph H. Metcalfe School on Oct. 15. A 13-year-old beat an 8-year-old, according to Milwaukee police. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Milwaukee police are investigating a battery involving two students that occurred at Ralph H. Metcalfe School on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 13-year-old beat an 8-year-old around 12 p.m., sending the victim to the hospital.

The 13-year-old was arrested, and charges are being referred to the district attorney's office.

While Milwaukee police are investigating the incident as a battery, Milwaukee Public Schools stated that "a student needed medical assistance after hitting their head on a door frame while trying to enter a classroom and being stopped by another student."

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Ralph H. Metcalfe School statement

What they're saying:

The following letter was sent home to parents by Principal Melinda Gladney:

"Dear Metcalfe Families and Staff,

As a valued member of our school community, we want you to know about a situation that took place at our school.

Today, a student needed medical assistance after hitting their head on a door frame while trying to enter a classroom and being stopped by another student. We immediately called paramedics, who arrived to care for the student. We cannot provide information about the student’s condition due to federal privacy laws.

We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action following the MPS Student Code of Conduct, which can be found inside the Parent/Student Handbook on Rights, Responsibilities, and Discipline. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share details about disciplinary actions taken.

We understand this situation may have been upsetting to nearby students. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office at (414) 874-3600 to speak with the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

Thank you for your continued support of our school."