The Brief The Brewers have announced details for purchasing single-game tickets to potential World Series games at American Family Field. A special postseason ticket presale for Wisconsin residents starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.



The Milwaukee Brewers have announced how fans can buy single-game tickets for potential World Series games at American Family Field.

Ticket information

The Details:

Wisconsin residents will gain early access to postseason tickets during a special presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15.

Fans can verify their residency and access the presale at brewers.com/Postseason.

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Single-game tickets for the World Series will go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at brewers.com/Postseason, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are also urged to buy parking ahead of time, as day-of-game parking will be limited.

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What they're saying:

"Demand for postseason tickets has been extraordinarily high, and the inventory of seats for individual purchase for possible World Series games at American Family Field will be extremely limited," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "With interest in postseason baseball at an all-time high, fans should strongly consider securing a 2027 Season Seat plan, which provides the best opportunity to access tickets for future postseason and World Series games."

Because of their regular-season record, the Brewers would host Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 at American Family Field. Opponents and game times remain pending the outcome of remaining postseason matchups.

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