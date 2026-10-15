The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1982. Fans can grab World Series merchandise at the Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field. Brewers Team Store hours have been expanded following the NLCS win.



The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1982, and fans can grab merchandise at American Family Field right away.

World Series merch

Why you should care:

The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field opened after Thursday night's win with exclusive World Series Merchandise – including locker room caps and t-shirts worn by the team during its pennant celebration, on-field hoodies and novelty items like doozies, pennants and pins. More items will arrive daily.

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Where is the Brewers Team Store?

Where to go:

The Brewers Team Store has two locations inside American Family Field, one at the left-field gate and one at home plate.

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Brewers Team Store hours

When to go:

The Brewers Team Store hours have been expanded following the National League Championship Series sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The stores will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Brewers Team Store will take orders over the phone, ship orders to your house and accommodate in-store pickup. Call 414-902-4750 or email TeamStore@Brewers.com.

2027 Brewers tickets

What's next:

Brewers fans who want guaranteed access to postseason tickets can do so by purchasing select Season Seat Memberships for 2027, the team said. Visit the Brewers' website for more information.