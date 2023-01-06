Mercury Marine's new electric motor unveiled at CES 2023

article

Mercury Marine introduced its new Avator 7.5e electric outboard motor Wednesday, Jan. 4 at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Avator is Mercury Marine’s "next step forward in marine innovation." It's the first in a series of electric outboard products to be released in 2023.

Avator outboards "transform the boating experience" with no exhaust fumes and zero direct emissions, the Fond du Lac-based company said. Each motor is also crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable.

Mercury Marine said the Avator 7.5e generates 750 watts of power at the prop shaft and produces similar speed and acceleration as the 3.5hp FourStroke outboard motor. It is ideal for powering many small boats – including inflatables and kayaks.

