Merchandise stolen from Kohl's in Menomonee Falls, suspects sought

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Kohl's Department Store on May 15.

According to police, at approximately 10:16 a.m. an unknown suspect stole $159.95 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s Department Store. 

The suspect is described as a male, black, wearing black tennis shoes, black jeans, a black and green t-shirt, and a black baseball cap. He is shorter in height and thinner in weight, police say. He fled the scene as a passenger in a brown Dodge conversion van, driven by a taller and heavier male wearing a black and white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes. 

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Luke Kuehne, reference case 21-014082.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

