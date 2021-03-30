Mequon senior living residents fresh and fluffed after chicken therapy

While many have been cooped up due to COVID-19, some chickens came out of the hen house for a non-traditional therapy session in Mequon Tuesday, March 30.

"I couldn’t imagine how chickens could give therapy," said Norma, resident at Terova Senior Living.

Touching Hearts at Home, a home care company, hatched the therapy.

"This gives them the opportunity to do something different that maybe they’ve never done before," said Brandon.

Experts say chickens offer therapeutic benefits, especially for those dealing with anxiety, depression or dementia. Many elderly residents were isolated during the pandemic.

"It brings back memories, and it’s just a calming, relaxing feeling," said Brandon. "The chickens are very docile."

Residents were anything but chicken to hold one.

"I’m impressed," said Norma. "Just holding him, I feel good."

"Felt funny, and I was thinking of my kids how they would laugh at me," said Susie Fono. "They’d get a royal kick out of this."

Those who participated said it left them feeling fresh and fluffed.

"It’s perfect for what we really need," said Fono.

"It gives you something to do and it just makes you feel like you have somebody to take care of," said Norma.

Because of the positive response from residents, officials at Terova Senior Living plan to continue chicken therapy on a regular basis.