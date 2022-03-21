Expand / Collapse search

Mequon police recover stolen vehicles, credit license plate reading cams

Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) Camera in Germantown.

MEQUON, Wis. - The Mequon Police Department announced on Monday, March 21 that it has recovered four stolen vehicles with the help of newly installed Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras.

Officials say in the last week, the recently installed Flock Camera system alerted the police department to the presence of seven different stolen vehicles operating in the City of Mequon. 

The police department was able to respond to these locations, locate four of the seven stolen vehicles, recover them, and make arrests.  

Mequon police noted that none of the vehicles were stolen from/within the City of Mequon. Rather, the vehicles were found there as the drivers were passing through the community. 

The Germantown Police Department has also been utilizing the ALPR cameras. 

