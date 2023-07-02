Mequon fatal crash, 15-year-old passenger dead, driver arrested

article

A Mequon 15-year-old died at the scene of a crash on River Road in Mequon early Sunday, July 2.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at River Road and Le Mont Boulevard.

Police said it involved a single vehicle headed north on River Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and strike a tree.

The 15-year-old who died was a passenger.

Mequon fatal crash

The driver, a Mequon man, 18, was found walking on the road nearby. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.