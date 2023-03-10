Mequon police investigation, driver dead after traffic stop

article

Mequon police are investigating a death that followed a Friday night, March 10 traffic stop.

FOX6 News was at the scene near Highland and Fieldwood.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle in Mequon – but did not say why. After the stop, authorities said the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State patrol said no one else was hurt, and no law enforcement officers discharged their weapons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.