Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road.

Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.

The driver, a Mequon woman, 39, stayed at the scene until authorities arrived.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No citations were issued to the driver Wednesday; police said the crash was under investigation.