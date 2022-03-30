Expand / Collapse search

MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, city announce partnership

A new partnership between Milwaukee and MENTOR Greater Milwaukee was announced on Wednesday, March 30. It will allow city employees the ability to mentor Milwaukee youth during the work day.

A news release says MENTOR Greater Milwaukee increases quality mentoring relationships by building the capacity of existing mentoring organizations matching a caring adult with children in need through safe, effective mentoring programs. This partnership is expected to provide a pathway for public servants to further serve Milwaukee youth.

