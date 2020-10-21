Mental health episode prompts 'lockout' at Waukesha schools

A man in his 30s was taken into custody after suffering a mental health episode Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, prompting a "lockout" at School District of Waukesha Schools.

According to police, around 9 a.m., a call came in from a person concerned about a friend, asking police to check his wellbeing. Police said they had "limited information" regarding the man's whereabouts, with "a general area of concern" being Madison Street west to the city limits and south to Sunset Drive. "There was compelling information" the man was in possession of a firearm, police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Out of an abundance of caution, police reached out to school administrators, who made the decision to enact their "lockout" protocol. Students remained inside, and classes continued, as police "worked with family and friends of the person needing help."

He was found in Waukesha shortly before 2 p.m. and "safely" taken into custody, police said, noting that, "Our primary focus is getting him the help he needs."

Police said the man has a felony warrant out of Washington County.