Mensah shooting case: Anderson family seeks review

Closing arguments are set to be made on Wednesday, May 19 by an attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a former Wauwatosa Police officer in 2016, as the man’s family seeks an independent review of the case.

Jay Anderson Jr., 25, was shot and killed in Madison Park on June 23, 2016, by former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. The shooting was ruled justified by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office later that year.

Anderson’s family is now petitioning a state court to appoint a special prosecutor and file charges against the former Wauwatosa police officer. The case falls under a "John Doe" hearing. John Doe hearings are normally done in secret. However, the case was filed under a state statute that permits a judge to file a complaint if probable cause is found.

The purpose of the statute is to provide "a check upon the district attorney who fails to authorize the issuance of a complaint, when one should have been issued, by providing for a judge to authorize its issuance."

"This was put in as a safeguard," said Michael McCann, a former longtime Milwaukee County district attorney. "If a district attorney declined, then there would be at least some review by a judge."

Earlier this week, motions filed by Mensah to dismiss the case were denied.

Judge Glenn Yamahiro has heard testimony from a number of witnesses called by Anderson family attorney Kimberley Motley over the last several months, including retiring Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.

Judge Yamahiro is not expected to make a ruling from the bench, but will render a decision in the coming weeks.

"I do plan on getting this in for decision in the month of June," Yamahiro said prior to the hearing Wednesday morning.