Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; woman, 2 men sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for three people who stole $155.94 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Highway 145.

The theft happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the people in the photos, please contact Officer Carlson at 262-532-8700, or email at dcarlson@menomonee-falls.org, reference Case# 23-013065.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.