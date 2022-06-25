Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from Woodman's on June 22.

The suspect, described as a Black female, is accused of taking $85 worth of food without paying and driving off in a black sedan.

The owner of the sedan, according to police, is "not being cooperative" with the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 app.



