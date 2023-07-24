Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man and woman who stole from Woodman's.

The theft happened Monday, July 24 around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the two loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

They were both wearing black clothing. They left in a white Dodge Caravan with Wisconsin license plate number ALT 5719.

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.