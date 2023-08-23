Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, alcohol stolen, 1 sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Aug. 16 at the Woodman’s Food Market on Highway 145.

Police say the suspect concealed alcohol and left the store. The suspect got in the front passenger seat of a tan Lexus sedan with Wisconsin registration ANZ4167.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schwechel reference case number 23-020532.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.