Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $900+ worth of groceries stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on May 6.

According to police, at approximately 10 a.m. two unknown suspects exited Woodman's Food Market with $921.40 of unpaid groceries. The suspects were last seen leaving the Woodman's parking lot in a 1997 Infiniti Q45.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or has had similar incidents with these suspects is asked to contact MFPD Officer Bonesho, reference case 23-011111.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.