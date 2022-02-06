Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft: 2 suspects sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects accused of stealing cases of Monster energy drinks and fleeing in a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck with a red cap.

The vehicle was not displaying plates.

If you can identify the individuals in the photos or have information regarding the theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case # 22-003568.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android