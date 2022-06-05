Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145.

The theft occurred on Saturday, June 4 around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the two females took approximately $176 worth of grocery items without paying for them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft

They left the store in a red Jeep Compass.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.