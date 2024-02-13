Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, police seek suspect
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Feb. 7 Woodman's theft.
Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance "intentionally failing to scan items" at a self-checkout kiosk. It happened around 9:45 a.m. that Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or send an email. To remain anonymous, visit the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers website or use the P3 app.