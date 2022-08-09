Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145.

The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m.

According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a 2018 black Honda CR-V, bearing WI/APA-6788.

If you can identify these suspects or have had similar retail thefts involving these individuals, please contact Menomonee Falls Police and refer to case 22-020739.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.