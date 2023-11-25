Menomonee Falls Woodman's shoplifting; police seek man, woman

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman who left the Woodman's Food Market in the village without paying for nearly $140 in groceries.

Officials say the crime happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

If you have any information or are investigating any similar incidents involving these two suspects, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com. Or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.