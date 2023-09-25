Menomonee Falls Woodman's liquor theft, woman sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of liquor from Woodman's.

The theft happened Sept. 18 at the store on Highway 145.

Police said the woman stole $307.72 worth of liquor, leaving in a red Grand Prix with Wisconsin license plate number ASV-4412. Police said she doesn't own the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 262-532-8700 or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.