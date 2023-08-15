Woodman's liquor theft, Menomonee Falls police investigate

article

Menomonee Falls police asked the public for help identifying and locating a person wanted for stealing from Woodman's on Aug. 8.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Police said the person took liquor without paying and drove off in a Kia Forte.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 app.