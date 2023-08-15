Menomonee Falls Woodman's grocery theft; police seek to ID man, woman

article

Police are asking for your help to identify two people who they say took groceries from the Woodman's in Menomonee Falls without paying for them.

Officials say the crime happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Police say the two fled in a Hyundai Sonata.

If you know either of them, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case number 23-019868.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.