Menomonee Falls vehicle break-in, theft; police seek info from public

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say broke into the victim's vehicle and stole personal belongings.

Officials say the crime happened on Appleton Avenue just west of Shady Lane between 4:45 a.m. and 5:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The suspect fled in a newer model Ford Expedition, officials said.

If you have any information that could help the authorities, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.