Menomonee falls vehicle break-in, identity theft

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft from a locked vehicle and a related identity theft.

Police say on July 28 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., an unknown suspect broke the rear window on the victim’s vehicle. Several items were taken from the car, including the victim’s debit card.

The suspect was later captured on video surveillance at the Walmart in Germantown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, ATTN: Officer Young (Case 23-019071).

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.