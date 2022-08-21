Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway.

The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m.

According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.