Menomonee Falls Ulta theft suspect wanted, $6K+ worth of items gone

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $6,400 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The theft happened just after 6 p.m. at the store on Falls Parkway.

Police described the suspect as 25-45 years old and 140-180 pounds with "dreadlock style hair." He was last seen running toward Costco.

Any information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, the Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 app.