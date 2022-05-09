Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft: 2 women suspected

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway last week.

Officials say around 7:40 p.m. on May 4, the two women concealed $1,329 worth of merchandise in tote bags they were carrying, and left the store without attempting to make payment for any of the merchandise.

If you can assist with identifying either suspect, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding case 22-012012.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.