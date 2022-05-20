Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; 2 suspects sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing from the Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway.

The two unknown suspects exited the store with $5,011 worth of unpaid merchandise which included various bottled fragrances which were loaded into a black garbage bag.

The first suspect was a male, Black, wearing a white shirt, dark pants, white socks, and blue slides.

The second suspect was a male, Black, wearing a gray/black baseball cap, white shirt, black jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Officials say the suspects fled the lot in a red Pontiac G6 with WI license AGK-7848.

If anyone has information regarding this retail theft, you are urged to notify the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding case 22-013218.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.