Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18.

Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license plate number AEM7498.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schwechel, reference case number 22-027271.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.