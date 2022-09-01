Ulta Beauty theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Police said the suspect hid "several" fragrance bottles in her purse before leaving the store on Falls Parkway, making no attempt to pay, around 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.