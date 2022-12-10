Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty fragrance theft, 2 sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $2,180 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Nov. 28.

Police said a man and a woman worked together to steal $2,180.00 worth of fragrances. The fragrances were concealed in a reusable bag.

The man and woman left the store without attempting to pay for the fragrances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schwechel, reference case 22-031229. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.