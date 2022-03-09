Menomonee Falls theft; suspect steals metal, ladder from business

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing metal from Scan-Pac Manufacturing on the morning of Thursday, March 3.

Officials say the theft happened during the mid-morning hours. The metal taken would have been used to make product for the company – and was valued at $2,000.

A platform ladder valued at $1,000 was also taken during the theft.

Suspect in theft at Scan-Pac Manufacturing, Menomonee Falls

The suspect is described as a male, Black, who was driving a black GMC/Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with a large amount of rust.

If you can help Menomonee Falls police, you are urged to call 262-532-8700.