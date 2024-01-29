Menomonee Falls theft; police say woman took $450 in merchandise

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a Woodman's retail theft.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Woodman’s on W124N8145 WI-145.

The woman concealed items in two different bags and had unbagged merchandise in the cart when she left the store without making payment. The total value of the merchandise taken from the store was $450.77.

Police described her as a Black female with pink hair, wearing a red handkerchief with black lines, blue and red vest, black sweatshirt, black Adidas leggings and black shoes.

Via the Menomonee Falls Police Department

She also had a black backpack and a camouflage patterned bag. She was observed leaving Woodman’s and meeting another individual in the parking lot, who was not seen inside the store. The second individual is observed assisting the female suspect load merchandise into a black Kia Optima with Wisconsin registration ASU2074.

The second individual can be described as wearing a dark jacket, blue shirt, and dark pants.

Those with information are encouraged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.