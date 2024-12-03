Menomonee Falls Target theft; police seek to ID woman

article

The Brief Police are seeking to identify a woman they say shoplifted from the Menomonee Falls Target. The crime happened on Sunday evening, Dec. 1. Officials said the woman left the store in an unknown black SUV.



Police are seeking to identify a woman they say shoplifted from the Menomonee Falls Target.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the woman removed merchandise from Target without attempting to make payment.

The suspect left the store in an unknown black SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.