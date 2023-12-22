Menomonee Falls shoplifting case; thief sought, drives Honda Element

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a person wanted to shoplifting from Target on two separate days.

Officials say the crimes took place on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The suspect vehicle used in both incidents is an orange Honda Element with Wisconsin license AUZ-8366.

If you have information that could help identify the person pictured in this post, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.