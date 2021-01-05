Menomonee Falls police seek woman who stole from Walgreens

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Walgreens on Silver Spring Drive.

Police say the suspect entered the store and removed four cases of Pampers diapers without payment. The suspect fled in a red or maroon Honda Odyssey with Wisconsin registration AKA-4322, which does not match the vehicle.

The suspect is described as female, black, 20-30 years old, with long hair, wearing a black tracksuit with red stripes on the arms and legs.

If you can assist with identifying the suspect involved, please contact Officer Holsbo reference case #20-038151.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.