Menomonee Falls police seek 2 who stole Chromebook laptops from Best Buy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Best Buy on Wednesday, March 24. It happened around 1:45 p.m.

Police say an unknown male in his mid-20s, approximately 6’ tall, weighing between 160-180 pounds stole three Chromebook laptops. The male suspect entered Best Buy with a female subject approximately 5’8" tall weighing between 200-220 pounds.

The two subjects are seen in an early 2000's maroon Pontiac Aztek SUV, with no plates.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals please contact Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700, reference Case#: 21-008759. Attn: Officer Hildenbrand.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

