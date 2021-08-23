Menomonee Falls mask protest as school board meets

Another school mask meeting got heated – this time in Menomonee Falls on Monday, Aug. 23. Parents protested outside and arguments erupted inside the school board meeting.

No decisions have been made about masks. There is currently no mask mandate, but masks are recommended for School District of Menomonee Falls students. While there was no vote at Monday's school board meeting, parents spoke passionately on both sides, wanting the board to take their concerns into account before making a decision on masks.

"We’re not going to allow it anymore," said Nina Christensen, parent.

A group protested masks in schools with the district yet to make a decision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Only parents can decide what to do with their kids," said Rita Fleysh, parent.

Christensen and Fleysh organized the protest, joining the others asking for masks to be optional.

"It is plain and simple," said Christensen. "It’s about choice. It’s about freedom to choose for your own child’s well-being."

They brought their concerns into the meeting as others argued in favor of a mask requirement.

"Masks do work," said Lisa Baumann Krenziger, parent. "There have been multiple studies that have shown this."

Some expressed concern about the delta variant and for those who are too young to be vaccinated.

"Children under 12 can’t be vaccinated, and masks are a critical component to keeping them safe. Please consider them," said Lisa Baumann Krenziger.

The meeting took a turn as the two sides turned on each other.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"This is inappropriate. These people are your neighbors," one person said.

The board president called order as people filed out of the meeting.

"Thank you all for your time and for generally being well-behaved," said Faith Vanderhorst, board president.

The meeting continued even though no decision was being made; the debate continuing with the start of school weeks away.