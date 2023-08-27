Menomonee Falls makeup theft; police seek to ID 3 women suspected

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify three women they say shoplifted more than $6,000 in makeup from the Kohl's Department Store on Appleton Avenue.

Officials say the crime happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Police say the three women arrived in a silver minivan (pictured below), entered the store, selected $6,294 of makeup – and hid the merchandise in their clothing.

The women left without paying or attempting to pay, officials say.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and reference MFPD Case #21-021447.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.