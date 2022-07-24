Menomonee Falls liquor theft; suspect sought

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23.

Suspect wanted for liquor theft

The suspect is described as a Black male who reportedly has a birthmark across the bridge of his nose. He was operating a White Chevy Silverado without registration plates. The Chevy has distinguishing black tape/marking across the hood, roof, and tailgate.

suspect vehicle





Any agency with similar thefts or information to assist with suspect identification is asked to please contact Ofc Tank at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case #22-019385



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.



